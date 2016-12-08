School board approves superintendent search firm committee

The Pleasanton school board approved appointments for the district's superintendent search firm committee at its regular... Last comment on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:04 pm | 1 comment

Zone 7 managers field questions, complaints from residents at workshop

Residents of Pleasanton, Livermore and other Tri-Valley communities peppered Zone 7 Water Agency managers with questions... Last comment 23 hours ago | 6 comments

New Leaf Community Markets closing Pleasanton store

New Leaf Community Markets has announced it will soon close its Pleasanton grocery store, which anchors the Vintage Hills... Last comment on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:27 pm | 55 comments

Tri-Valley Faith Leaders Respond to Ban on Refugees

As faith leaders in the Tri-Valley, we are writing to express our concern for the new presidential administration’s blocking... Last comment on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:44 pm | 29 comments