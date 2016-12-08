Town Square
View all | Post your own topic

DeSaulnier to skip Trump presidential inauguration
Second-term Congressman Mark (D-Concord), whose district includes Danville and Alamo, has announced that he will not attend... Last comment 4 minutes ago | 14 comments

School board to discuss appointing interim superintendent, other next steps Tuesday
The Pleasanton school board will consider appointing an interim superintendent and discuss the search process for hiring... Last comment 7 hours ago | 8 comments

Editorial: From troubled to trainwreck for Pleasanton school district
The Pleasanton school board had an opportunity to build back the trust of the public and prove to voters they made a good... Last comment 8 hours ago | 64 comments

Pleasanton 2017: Building boom continues
For a city that only a few years ago elected a slow-growth City Council, voted for a measure limiting the number of apartments... Last comment 1 hour ago | 12 comments

More Town Square topics
 
 
Twitter
Follow us on Twitter
 
 
 
Movies

Patriot's Day
Whole star Whole star
Patriot's Day This week, a based-on-a-true-story account of an American disaster, directed by Peter Berg and starring Mark Wahlberg, hits theaters. No, it's not a reissue of "Deepwater Horizon," which met the same description three months ago. It's "Patriots Day,"...... Read the full review

New movie reviews
Silence

View Local Movie Times

Search Reviews
  
Enter a movie title or do an advanced search.

 
Current Issues

January 13, 2017
January 13, 2017 edition
Virtual Edition
Sec 1  
Download PDF
Sec 1  
January 6, 2017
January 6, 2017 edition
Virtual Edition
Sec 1  
Download PDF
Sec 1  

View past issues and special publications
 
 