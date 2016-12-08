DeSaulnier to skip Trump presidential inauguration
Second-term Congressman Mark (D-Concord), whose district includes Danville and Alamo, has announced that he will not attend...
School board to discuss appointing interim superintendent, other next steps Tuesday
The Pleasanton school board will consider appointing an interim superintendent and discuss the search process for hiring...
Editorial: From troubled to trainwreck for Pleasanton school district
The Pleasanton school board had an opportunity to build back the trust of the public and prove to voters they made a good...
Pleasanton 2017: Building boom continues
For a city that only a few years ago elected a slow-growth City Council, voted for a measure limiting the number of apartments...
Tim Talk
by Tim Hunt
School trustees move decisively
Jan 12, 2017
The Observer
by Roz Rogoff
Hanging up my hat for real
Dec 18, 2016
Doing College
by Elizabeth LaScala
Admitted Early Action? Congratulations! And Next Steps
Dec 8, 2016
Government offices, schools closed today to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr
Schools and government offices will be closed today to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., an observance held each year on the third Monday in January to celebrate the accomplishments of the civil rights leader. Monday, 7:47 AM
School board to discuss appointing interim superintendent tomorrow night
More wet weather possible this week
DeSaulnier to skip Trump presidential inauguration
Tri-Valley mayors now in Washington to meet with Congressional reps, agencies
UC Berkeley hires new head football coach
Patriot's Day
This week, a based-on-a-true-story account of an American disaster, directed by Peter Berg and starring Mark Wahlberg, hits theaters. No, it's not a reissue of "Deepwater Horizon," which met the same description three months ago. It's "Patriots Day,"...... Read the full review
