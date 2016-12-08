Tri-Valley YMCA hold its 17th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. fellowship breakfast this morning
The Tri-Valley YMCA will hold its 17th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. fellowship breakfast Monday with former Dublin... Last comment on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:53 pm | 1 comment
After 17 years at the helm, it's time to move on
Next week marks the 17th anniversary of the Pleasanton Weekly, and after 17 years at the helm, it's also a time to say goodbye.... Last comment on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:46 am | 4 comments
School district accepting bond oversight committee applications
Community members interested in serving on the PUSD Measure I1 citizens bond oversight committee can apply now through Feb.... Last comment on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:54 am | 4 comments
A year of change at important non-profits
Jan 26, 2017 | 0 comments
Hanging up my hat for real
Dec 18, 2016 | 15 comments
Admitted Early Action? Congratulations! And Next Steps
Dec 8, 2016 | 1 comment
Task force starts work on planning Pleasanton downtown changes
Work to update a 17-year-old plan for downtown Pleasanton began Tuesday night in a meeting room jammed with an enthused public and an invigorated 10-member task force ready to get started. Wednesday, 12:00 PM | 8 comments
Missing woman's body not in submerged car, Alameda Creek search continues
School board OKs new agreement between district, teachers' union
Council updates committee, commission appointments
San Ramon: CHP completes probe into I-680 crash that killed toddler
Rotary Club awards $22,200 to 11 nonprofits, programs
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose

You've heard that a cat has nine lives. A dog, apparently, has five. Or so claims "A Dog's Purpose," a heavily contrived drama based on a bestselling 2010 novel by W. Bruce Cameron ("8 Simple Rules for Dating my Teenage Daughter"). In the film, a sou......
