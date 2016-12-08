School board OKs new agreement between district, teachers' union
The Pleasanton school board has signed off on a three-year collective bargaining agreement between PUSD and the Association... Last comment 22 hours ago | 51 comments
Young family's foundation aims at the heart
After her 38-year-old husband Michael suddenly died of cardiac arrest Sept. 17, 2009, Michelle Gable learned that he had... Last comment on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:24 am | 1 comment
Zone 7 managers field questions, complaints from residents at workshop
Residents of Pleasanton, Livermore and other Tri-Valley communities peppered Zone 7 Water Agency managers with questions... Last comment on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:37 pm | 6 comments
New Leaf Community Markets closing Pleasanton store
New Leaf Community Markets has announced it will soon close its Pleasanton grocery store, which anchors the Vintage Hills... Last comment on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:27 pm | 55 comments
Tim Talk
by Tim Hunt
A bad week for BART executives
Feb 2, 2017 | 1 comment
The Observer
by Roz Rogoff
Hanging up my hat for real
Dec 18, 2016 | 14 comments
Doing College
by Elizabeth LaScala
Admitted Early Action? Congratulations! And Next Steps
Dec 8, 2016 | 1 comment
Dublin: 2-year-old girl among injured in head-on crash
Wines & Valentines to raise funds for Museum on Main
School board approves superintendent search firm committee
Open house set for Swalwell's new Castro Valley office
The Comedian
It takes a special sort to be stand-up comic, a sort that's not easily faked by even the best of actors, including Robert De Niro, who attempts to play a stand-up in the unfortunately unexceptional "The Comedian." Comedians are a notoriously unhappy...... Read the full review
