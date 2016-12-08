School board approves superintendent search firm committee
The Pleasanton school board approved appointments for the district's superintendent search firm committee at its regular... Last comment on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:04 pm | 1 comment
Zone 7 managers field questions, complaints from residents at workshop
Residents of Pleasanton, Livermore and other Tri-Valley communities peppered Zone 7 Water Agency managers with questions... Last comment 23 hours ago | 6 comments
New Leaf Community Markets closing Pleasanton store
New Leaf Community Markets has announced it will soon close its Pleasanton grocery store, which anchors the Vintage Hills... Last comment on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:27 pm | 55 comments
Tri-Valley Faith Leaders Respond to Ban on Refugees
As faith leaders in the Tri-Valley, we are writing to express our concern for the new presidential administration’s blocking... Last comment on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:44 pm | 29 comments
Tim Talk
by Tim Hunt
A bad week for BART executives
Feb 2, 2017 | 1 comment
The Observer
by Roz Rogoff
Hanging up my hat for real
Dec 18, 2016 | 14 comments
Doing College
by Elizabeth LaScala
Admitted Early Action? Congratulations! And Next Steps
Dec 8, 2016 | 1 comment
Young family's foundation aims at the heart
After her 38-year-old husband Michael suddenly died of cardiac arrest Sept. 17, 2009, Michelle Gable learned that he had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), which could have been detected with a screening. Friday, 8:31 AM | 1 comments
Dublin: 2-year-old girl among injured in head-on crash
Wines & Valentines to raise funds for Museum on Main
Open house set for Swalwell's new Castro Valley office
The Space Between Us
Part soul-searching drama, part whimsical road movie, part unlikely romance and part sci-fi comedy, "The Space Between Us" has a high-concept premise and low-wattage creative energy in executing it. The original screenplay (which nevertheless evinces...... Read the full review
