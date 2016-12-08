DeSaulnier to skip Trump presidential inauguration

Second-term Congressman Mark (D-Concord), whose district includes Danville and Alamo, has announced that he will not attend... Last comment 4 minutes ago | 14 comments

School board to discuss appointing interim superintendent, other next steps Tuesday

The Pleasanton school board will consider appointing an interim superintendent and discuss the search process for hiring... Last comment 7 hours ago | 8 comments

Editorial: From troubled to trainwreck for Pleasanton school district

The Pleasanton school board had an opportunity to build back the trust of the public and prove to voters they made a good... Last comment 8 hours ago | 64 comments

Pleasanton 2017: Building boom continues

For a city that only a few years ago elected a slow-growth City Council, voted for a measure limiting the number of apartments... Last comment 1 hour ago | 12 comments