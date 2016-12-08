Mayor looks at road ahead
Three out of four California voters cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election, the highest turnout since 2008. In Pleasanton,...
Pleasanton school board fires Supt. Rick Rubino
The Pleasanton school board tonight voted unanimously to remove Rick Rubino from the position of superintendent, effective...
Pleasanton woman still awaiting possible charges for fatal crash sentenced in other DUI case
Yarenit Liliana Malihan, the Pleasanton resident arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter following...
Editorial: Hats off to citizen (turned) journalist
Local news coverage is imperative to the health of a community. When the number of journalists locally and nationally was...
Tim Talk
by Tim Hunt
Rideshare companies could be a solution to clogged city streets
Jan 5, 2017
The Observer
by Roz Rogoff
Hanging up my hat for real
Dec 18, 2016
Doing College
by Elizabeth LaScala
Admitted Early Action? Congratulations! And Next Steps
Dec 8, 2016
Art in Pleasanton
Retired educators and philanthropists Nancy and Gary Harrington, who have contributed extensively to public art in Pleasanton, frequently lead public walks through the downtown area to see and talk about the many art works that have been donated to the community. Monday, 6:40 AM
Holiday Fund banner over Main Street reminds donors campaign ends Jan. 15
UC Berkeley fires football coach Sonny Dykes
Niles Canyon Road closed due to mudslides
2 men arrested for shooting in Livermore, third remains at large
Foothill High student striving to do her part to better the planet, one kid at a time.
A Monster Calls
The phrase "family tree" takes on new meaning in "A Monster Calls," a fantasy drama with primal power for children and adults alike. Directed with the élan of a young Steven Spielberg by J.A. Bayona ("The Impossible"), "A Monster Calls" finds Patric...... Read the full review
