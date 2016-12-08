Town Square
Zone 7 to host water rates workshop Monday evening
At the city of Pleasanton's request, Zone 7 Water Agency officials will host a workshop at 5 p.m. Monday to provide information... Last comment on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:29 pm | 8 comments

UC Regents to vote today on first tuition hike in 5 years
The University of California Board of Regents will vote on the first tuition hikes for the system in five years at its meeting... Last comment 6 hours ago | 2 comments

Bay Area officials promise to defy Trump's order to deny federal grants to cities, counties
Bay Area officials responded with defiance Wednesday to an executive order by President Donald Trump denying federal grant... Last comment on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:07 pm | 6 comments

School board OKs new agreement between district, teachers' union
The Pleasanton school board has signed off on a three-year collective bargaining agreement between PUSD and the Association... Last comment on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:22 am | 25 comments

Gold
Whole star Whole star Half star
Gold "Gold," a twisty drama inspired by a true 1990s gold-mining scandal in Indonesia, follows underdog mining executive Kenny Wells, who desperately wants respect -- including self-respect that goes deeper than false bravado. And for a while, he gets it ...... Read the full review

January 27, 2017
January 27, 2017 edition
January 20, 2017
January 20, 2017 edition
