Zone 7 to host water rates workshop Monday evening
At the city of Pleasanton's request, Zone 7 Water Agency officials will host a workshop at 5 p.m. Monday to provide information... Last comment on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:29 pm | 8 comments
UC Regents to vote today on first tuition hike in 5 years
The University of California Board of Regents will vote on the first tuition hikes for the system in five years at its meeting... Last comment 6 hours ago | 2 comments
Bay Area officials promise to defy Trump's order to deny federal grants to cities, counties
Bay Area officials responded with defiance Wednesday to an executive order by President Donald Trump denying federal grant... Last comment on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:07 pm | 6 comments
School board OKs new agreement between district, teachers' union
The Pleasanton school board has signed off on a three-year collective bargaining agreement between PUSD and the Association... Last comment on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:22 am | 25 comments
Tim Talk
by Tim Hunt
A year of change at important non-profits
Jan 26, 2017 | 0 comments
The Observer
by Roz Rogoff
Hanging up my hat for real
Dec 18, 2016 | 14 comments
Doing College
by Elizabeth LaScala
Admitted Early Action? Congratulations! And Next Steps
Dec 8, 2016 | 1 comment
New Leaf Community Markets closing Pleasanton store
New Leaf Community Markets has announced it will soon close its Pleasanton grocery store, which anchors the Vintage Hills Shopping Center at the corner of Bernal and Vineyard avenues. Friday, 4:56 PM | 23 comments
Pacific Coast Rep: At home onstage in Pleasanton
Stratford School announces middle school expansion
UC Regents approve first tuition hikes since 2011
Stockton man killed on I-580 near Livermore after possibly running out of gas
Gold
"Gold," a twisty drama inspired by a true 1990s gold-mining scandal in Indonesia, follows underdog mining executive Kenny Wells, who desperately wants respect -- including self-respect that goes deeper than false bravado. And for a while, he gets it ...... Read the full review
