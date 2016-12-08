Town Square
View all | Post your own topic

Tri-Valley Faith Leaders Respond to Ban on Refugees
As faith leaders in the Tri-Valley, we are writing to express our concern for the new presidential administration’s blocking... Last comment 1 hour ago | 4 comments

New Leaf Community Markets closing Pleasanton store
New Leaf Community Markets has announced it will soon close its Pleasanton grocery store, which anchors the Vintage Hills... Last comment 14 hours ago | 54 comments

Stratford School announces middle school expansion
Pleasanton's Stratford School is now accepting applications for its recently announced middle school, which will be added... Last comment 23 hours ago | 14 comments

Open house set for Swalwell's new Castro Valley office
Pleasanton's Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) is celebrating his new district office in Castro Valley with an open house... Last comment 5 hours ago | 9 comments

More Town Square topics
 
 
Twitter
Follow us on Twitter
 
 
 
Movies

Gold
Whole star Whole star Half star
Gold "Gold," a twisty drama inspired by a true 1990s gold-mining scandal in Indonesia, follows underdog mining executive Kenny Wells, who desperately wants respect -- including self-respect that goes deeper than false bravado. And for a while, he gets it ...... Read the full review

New movie reviews
A Dog's Purpose

View Local Movie Times

Search Reviews
  
Enter a movie title or do an advanced search.

 
Current Issues

January 27, 2017
January 27, 2017 edition
Virtual Edition
Sec 1  
Download PDF
Sec 1  
January 20, 2017
January 20, 2017 edition
Virtual Edition
Sec 1  
Download PDF
Sec 1  

View past issues and special publications
 
 