School board OKs new agreement between district, teachers' union
The Pleasanton school board has signed off on a three-year collective bargaining agreement between PUSD and the Association... Last comment 22 hours ago | 51 comments

Young family's foundation aims at the heart
After her 38-year-old husband Michael suddenly died of cardiac arrest Sept. 17, 2009, Michelle Gable learned that he had... Last comment on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:24 am | 1 comment

Zone 7 managers field questions, complaints from residents at workshop
Residents of Pleasanton, Livermore and other Tri-Valley communities peppered Zone 7 Water Agency managers with questions... Last comment on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:37 pm | 6 comments

New Leaf Community Markets closing Pleasanton store
New Leaf Community Markets has announced it will soon close its Pleasanton grocery store, which anchors the Vintage Hills... Last comment on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:27 pm | 55 comments

The Comedian
The Comedian It takes a special sort to be stand-up comic, a sort that's not easily faked by even the best of actors, including Robert De Niro, who attempts to play a stand-up in the unfortunately unexceptional "The Comedian." Comedians are a notoriously unhappy...... Read the full review

The Space Between Us

February 3, 2017
February 3, 2017 edition
January 27, 2017
January 27, 2017 edition
