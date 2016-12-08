Tri-Valley Faith Leaders Respond to Ban on Refugees
As faith leaders in the Tri-Valley, we are writing to express our concern for the new presidential administration's blocking...
New Leaf Community Markets closing Pleasanton store
New Leaf Community Markets has announced it will soon close its Pleasanton grocery store, which anchors the Vintage Hills...
Stratford School announces middle school expansion
Pleasanton's Stratford School is now accepting applications for its recently announced middle school, which will be added...
Open house set for Swalwell's new Castro Valley office
Pleasanton's Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) is celebrating his new district office in Castro Valley with an open house...
Tim Talk
by Tim Hunt
Big, bad changes for fairgrounds racing community
Jan 31, 2017
The Observer
by Roz Rogoff
Hanging up my hat for real
Dec 18, 2016
Doing College
by Elizabeth LaScala
Admitted Early Action? Congratulations! And Next Steps
Dec 8, 2016
Zone 7 managers field questions, complaints from residents at workshop
Residents of Pleasanton, Livermore and other Tri-Valley communities peppered Zone 7 Water Agency managers with questions and complaints about its rates and expenditures at a workshop Monday evening. Tuesday, 9:59 PM
Gold
"Gold," a twisty drama inspired by a true 1990s gold-mining scandal in Indonesia, follows underdog mining executive Kenny Wells, who desperately wants respect -- including self-respect that goes deeper than false bravado. And for a while, he gets it ...... Read the full review
